BitTube Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. BitTube has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $687.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.63 or 0.00407937 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,865,219 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

