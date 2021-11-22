BitWhite Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $136,946.47 and approximately $148,821.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

