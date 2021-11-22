Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 56.3% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $126,944.81 and approximately $726.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00369640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

