BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

