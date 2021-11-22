BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 683.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 107,576 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

