BlackHat (BLKC) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $277,993.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.78 or 0.07292129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.61 or 1.00266048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

