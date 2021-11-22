BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.