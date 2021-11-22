BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
