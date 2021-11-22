BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

