Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE BTT opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.