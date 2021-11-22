Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. 1,570,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,494. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

