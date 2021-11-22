Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) were down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 18,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 711,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.