Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 29th (NASDAQ:BMAQU)

Blockchain Moon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Blockchain Moon Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

