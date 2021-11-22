Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.50 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

10/18/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/13/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 7,290,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,600. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $2,187,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

