Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,010,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

