Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in October

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 817,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James D. Nesci bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $237,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,425 shares of company stock valued at $897,365.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.