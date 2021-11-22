Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 11,775 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE OWL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.53. 2,032,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,617. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

