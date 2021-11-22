Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.10

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

