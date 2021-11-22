Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 843% compared to the average volume of 366 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.31. 124,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,954. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

