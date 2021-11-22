Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $110.73 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $110.73 million and $35.88 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,598,752 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

