BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SLSSF stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

