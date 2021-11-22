Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BOIVF opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

