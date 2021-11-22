BOMB Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. BOMB has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $346,706.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.78 or 0.99049315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.00534469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,892 coins and its circulating supply is 897,104 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

