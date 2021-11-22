Bondly Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.54 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $18.54 million and $3.31 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.