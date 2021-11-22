boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.28

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.