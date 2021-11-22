Boson Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.45 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00005040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $175.83 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00336720 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

