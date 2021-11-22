Bottos Achieves Market Capitalization of $796,087.08 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $796,087.08 and approximately $79,964.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

