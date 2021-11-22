Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 93,939 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

