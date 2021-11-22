BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

BP opened at GBX 326.55 ($4.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 239.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 339.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.03.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($485.63). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

