BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSA opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $26.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.