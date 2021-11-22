Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. 154,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

