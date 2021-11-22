Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Up 3.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

About Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

