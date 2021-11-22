Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $10.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.62 million, with estimates ranging from $17.22 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

