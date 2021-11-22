Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $551.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the lowest is $535.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $552.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

ASH stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

