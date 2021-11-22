Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to post sales of $177.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the highest is $180.40 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $714.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE:AX opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $61.28.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.