Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.