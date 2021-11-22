Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.