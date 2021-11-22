Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.57 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EQOS opened at $4.69 on Monday. Diginex has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diginex by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diginex by 176.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Diginex by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.