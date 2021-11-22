Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $61.45 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 166.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

