Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $826.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $878.83 million and the lowest is $789.24 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.