Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $233.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $232.78 million. Knowles reported sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $867.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

KN stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 66.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knowles by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

