Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $266.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.51 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 122.4% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 129.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. LendingTree has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

