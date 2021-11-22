Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,462 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

