Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ALNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

