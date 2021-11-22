Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.72. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,817. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $493,359. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

