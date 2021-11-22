Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

