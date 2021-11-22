Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report sales of $49.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $50.68 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $214.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $535.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.