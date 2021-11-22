Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.69. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.96. 1,627,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,817. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.86. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

