Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

