Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.82 Million

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $237.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.70 million and the lowest is $223.32 million. ProPetro posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $849.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $876.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.78 on Monday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

