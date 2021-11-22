Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $186.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.68 million and the lowest is $179.22 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $724.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $776.34 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. PGGM Investments increased its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

