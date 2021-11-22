Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Kroger reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.